Monday, April 08, 2024
Norway removes Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment List
Agencies
April 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  In a significant development, Nor­way has taken the decision to re­move Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment List, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

This decision follows effective diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, which successfully persuaded Norwegian authorities to exclude Pakistan’s name from their list of nations of security concern. The announcement came through the latest report issued by Norway’s Police Security Service, which holds responsibility for intelligence and security matters within the country. For years, Pakistan, among other nations, had been listed in Norway’s National Threat Assessment, posing challenges for Pakistani students and researchers who encountered obstacles due to their country’s in­clusion on the list.

Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives bore fruit, leading to its removal from the list. This decision is anticipated to bolster Pakistan’s positive image on the global platform and create new educational opportunities for its stu­dents and researchers.

Agencies

