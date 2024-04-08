Over 27 percent world population faces food shortage: Experts

MULTAN - Chairman Department of Human Nutrition Dr Tau­seef Sultan said that about 27 percent of world popu­lation was faced with is­sue of food insecurity. However, half of Pakistan’s populace is undergoing malnutrition, he said while addressing international conference at the Depart­ment here Sunday.

The conference was at­tended by scholars like Dr Esatanely from Nigeria, Dr Traner from Indonesia, Ahmed ul Aareb from Saudi Arabia, Dr Amjid from Tur­key, Dr Ansar from Austra­lia, Mazhar Iqbal of Doaba Foundation, Pervaiz Iqbal Ansari from Farmers De­velopment Organization, Dean Department of Food Science and Nutrition Dr Saeed Akhtar and others.

According to World Hun­ger Index 2021-22, nine countries were suffered badly in terms of food inse­curity.

Dr Tauseef stated that there was need to educate and impart awareness to farmers on modern agricul­tural practices so that they could be able to produce maximum food. Dr Estane­ly presented his research paper on how to lower glu­cose level in blood.

Dr Asim shed light on benefits of camel milk and meat. Dr Hafiz Ishaaq proposed solutions to the food shortage. Dr Shakeel Ahmed provided insight into improving crop cultiva­tion amidst climate change, advocating for adopting specific guidelines.

Dr Tanveer stressed upon the rising challenge of animal diseases, posing a significant hurdle to food acquisition, while Dr Tariq shed light on nutritional de­ficiencies in rural areas.

Dr Ramzan shared his views on plight of small scale farmers and Dr Saadia discussed the children’s nu­tritional issues.

Dr Sibat-e-Abbas dis­cussed about protein short­age in food. Similarly, Dr Khalid highlighted the ben­efits of pulses.

Dr Kinza, Dr Saima, Dr Tauseef, Dr Shagufta also shared their work on vari­ous fruits, vegetables and plants and suggested long term preservation methods.

The speakers proposed collaborative measures to address food and nutrition challenges and stressed uti­lization of modern technol­ogy to enhance food safety. The ultimate goal of pre­serving food elements is to achieve healthy life which is only possible through a sus­tained focus on nutritious food intake.

Vice Chancellor Dr Mu­hammad Ali lauded the conduct of the internation­al event and hoped that it would surely help contrib­uting positively to global food issues.