Over 70,000 Pakistani children born with heart defects each year

KARACHI - A staggering number of Pakistani children, exceeding 70,000 annually, are born with congenital heart disease (CHD), according to healthcare professionals. This alarming statistic highlights a critical public health concern in the country. Professor Dr. Sohail Khan Bangash, head of the pediatric surgery unit at the National Institute of Cardiology (NICVD), Karachi, sheds light on the breakdown of these cases. He reveals that roughly 80% of these children have holes in their hearts, while the remaining 20% suffer from various other heart ailments. Ages of affected children range from newborns to 14 years old. The lack of readily available specialized care is another pressing issue. Dr. Bangash emphasizes the scarcity of pediatric heart specialists in Pakistan, with only 100 physicians and a mere 25 pediatric heart surgeons nationwide. Karachi itself houses just 7 surgeons, with 4 stationed at the NICVD, and one each at Aga Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, and SIUT. This shortage significantly impacts access to treatment. Dr. Hameedullah Malik, a pediatric physician, underscores the importance of early detection. He emphasizes that with timely intervention, 85% of children with CHD can survive. However, a staggering 60% of Pakistani children, mirroring the situation in developing countries, lack proper diagnosis and treatment. The consequence of inadequate management is a higher CHD prevalence in Pakistan compared to global averages. Dr. Malik blames limited CHD awareness and the scarcity of specialized treatment facilities across the country. He stresses the need for early diagnosis and readily available care, particularly in district hospitals across Sindh province.