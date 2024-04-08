Monday, April 08, 2024
Over 70,000 Pakistani children born with heart defects each year

Agencies
April 08, 2024
KARACHI   -  A staggering number of Pakistani chil­dren, exceeding 70,000 annually, are born with congenital heart disease (CHD), according to healthcare profes­sionals. This alarming statistic high­lights a critical public health concern in the country. Professor Dr. Sohail Khan Bangash, head of the pediatric surgery unit at the National Institute of Cardiol­ogy (NICVD), Karachi, sheds light on the breakdown of these cases. He reveals that roughly 80% of these children have holes in their hearts, while the re­maining 20% suffer from various other heart ailments. Ages of affected chil­dren range from newborns to 14 years old. The lack of readily available spe­cialized care is another pressing issue. Dr. Bangash emphasizes the scarcity of pediatric heart specialists in Pakistan, with only 100 physicians and a mere 25 pediatric heart surgeons nation­wide. Karachi itself houses just 7 sur­geons, with 4 stationed at the NICVD, and one each at Aga Khan Hospital, Lia­quat National Hospital, and SIUT. This shortage significantly impacts access to treatment. Dr. Hameedullah Malik, a pediatric physician, underscores the importance of early detection. He em­phasizes that with timely intervention, 85% of children with CHD can survive. However, a staggering 60% of Paki­stani children, mirroring the situation in developing countries, lack proper diagnosis and treatment. The conse­quence of inadequate management is a higher CHD prevalence in Pakistan compared to global averages. Dr. Malik blames limited CHD awareness and the scarcity of specialized treatment facili­ties across the country. He stresses the need for early diagnosis and readily available care, particularly in district hospitals across Sindh province.

