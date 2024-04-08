Overcharging by tailors irks Eid shoppers in KP

PESHAWAR - The over­charging by tailors has irked Eid shoppers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who demanded of the district ad­ministration to take stern action against price-hikers and profi­teers.

As only few days left in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the male and fe­male tailors started overcharging people by earning almost double profit in the last days of Ramazan than normal days that annoyed customers of all aged groups.

In Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera, the tailors are heavi­ly charging customers demanding up to Rs3,000 per suit for stitch­ing these days.

Expressing dissatisfaction on overcharging and quality of stitching clothes by tailors, the Eid shoppers asked the district administration to maintain check and balance over the market rates and regulate charges of tailoring as quickly as possible.

“The tailors started looting peo­ple as one suit was being stitched at Rs2500 to Rs3000 these days. Therefore, I opted to buy ready-made cloth to save tailors charg­es,” said Qaiser Khan, a resident of Nowshera district.

He accused the district admin­istration for its failure to regulate stitching rates of tailors, forcing many to purchase ready to wear clothes on Eid.

A lady tailor of Faqirabad, Zu­bair Afridi said the tailors re­ceived double orders on this Eid comparatively from normal days as customers were pressing for new booking despite our refusal.

To fulfil the placed and new or­ders, he said most of tailors hired extra labourers by working till late night in the local markets at Faqirabad, Qissa Khwani, Karim­pura and interior city.

Most of tailoring shops are overcrowded with customers and many tailors refused to accept more bookings.

A tailor of Pabbi, Ayub Khan told APP that his business was shined on the arrival of Eid.

He said this was the right time to make some profit compared to other months in the wake of in­crease in price hike in Peshawar.

He made it clear that charg­es for suits stitching were almost double because of workload of the customers, increase of electricity charges, shops’ rents, labour wag­es, relevant materials. “We have to put in extra effort to fulfil people orders by using generators in case of loading shedding,” he said.

“I visited several tailors shops but was unable to find anyone quality tailor ready to take my order for Eid,” said a customer Sajid Khan, a resident of Pabbi said, adding ,”I prefer readymade white Shalwar suit for this Eid with matching Peshawari Chappal keeping in view of high charges of the tailors and arrival of summer season.”

A online tailoring social media platform spokesman said that on­line service has been popular with female customers, and it will con­tinued to serve our people during Ramazan.

He said we were working round the clock to meet placed orders as quickly as possible ahead of Eid.

Another woman customer, Sha­heen Bibi of WAPDA Town said that tailors with own will in­creased stitching charges uto Rs500 for a single suit in Pesha­war that needed to be checked by the district administration.

Majority quality lady tailors dis­played their notices outside their shops inscribing that ‘booking is closed’ adding well off families were forced to pay double charg­es to stitch their suits from their favourite tailors.

The people requested Depu­ty Commissioners to mobilize his staff so that overcharging by tai­lors could be avoided on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.