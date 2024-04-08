Pakistan, KSA reaffirm resolve to strengthen bilateral ties

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts Iftar dinner for PM Shehbaz n Both leaders appreciate upward trajectory of longstanding fraternal relations n Shehbaz, Maryam to perform Umrah n Premier constitutes body to review climate change governance, funds n Renews pledge to ensure health facilities to all.
LAHORE/MAKKAH - Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Sunday hosted an Iftar dinner for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and members of the federal cabinet were also present at the dinner. At dinner, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The prime minister along with his delegation was invited at Iftar by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation by the Saudi authorities. Both leaders appreciated the upward trajectory of longstanding fraternal relations. The two leaders reaffirmed common resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties.
After Iftar, a bilateral meeting was also held followed by a one on one meeting between the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince. Earlier on Sunday, PM Shehbaz arrived in Makkah Mukarmah to per form Umrah. At the Makkah railway station, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy and senior officials received the premier.
On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reached Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW) to pay tributes (drood-o-salaam) at the grave of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
Madam Chief Minister offered special prayers for the development and prosperity of the entire Muslim Ummah, especially for Pakistan. She also prayed for the freedom of oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Shehbaz offered Isha prayer and nawafil at Riazul Jannah, Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina Munawarah. He visited the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, as well as for the Muslims of Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir. Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz was welcomed by Madina Munawarah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan.
The prime minister is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level committee to review Climate Change Governance and Mechanisms to access Climate Funds and nominated Climate Change Minister Romina Khursheed Alam and Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr Abid Suleri as its members alongwith other senior members. The minister of climate change and environmental coordination has issued a detailed notification explaining the context, mandate, terms of reference (TORs) and list of the members of the committee.
The committee will be chaired by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission that comprised government officials, parliamentarians, representatives from civil society and environment NGOs, private sector, research institutes, and expert/advisors with knowledge on specific topics.
The members are Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan (chair), Coordinator to PM on Climate Change, Roinina Khurshid Alam, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, MNA Bilal Kiyani, Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Suleri, Kashmala Kakakhel Climate Finance Expert, Rizwan Mehboob, Climate Expert, Ali Tauqir Sheikh Climate Expert, Ahsan Kamran Climate Finance Expert, Nadia Rehman, Member CC PC, Secretary MoCC&EC (Secretary of the Committee), Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Secretary MoPDSI and Secretary Ministry of EA and Additional Secretary (EF) Ministry of Finance.
The committee will suggest approach that involves mainstreaming climate considerations across all government organizations and operations, as well as integrating them into the development agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It includes evaluating the effectiveness of existing and proposed institutional mechanisms such as the National Climate Change Council, SIFC, proposed Climate Change Authority, Climate Change Fund, National Disaster Risk Management Fund, and coordination with key ministries.
Additionally, there is a need to review institutional mechanisms and policies to mobilize climate finance, including climate funds and innovative financial instruments. The appraisal of institutional mechanisms and policies to mobilize carbon finance is also crucial.
Furthermore, assessing institutional mechanisms and policies to attract private capital from various sources such as Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Commercial Banks, Venture Capital, and Private sector firms is essential. Examining institutional mechanisms and policies to enhance engagement with Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to reduce the cost of finance and leverage private sector investment through grants, guarantees, and concessional climate funds will also be recommended by the Committee.
The committee will make recommendations to strengthen climate governance, access climate and carbon finance, and mobilize the private sector to drive decarbonization of industry, integrate into green value chains, and boost exports in alignment with evolving international regulatory mechanisms such as carbon border adjustments. Additionally, the role of media, academia, and research entities in policy advocacy and formulation should be articulated.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday renewed the commitment of the government of Pakistan to provide and ensure health facilities to all.
“Towards our destination of a healthier nation, I once again reiterate the commitment to transform Pakistan’s healthcare sector at all levels that will ensure that each and every Pakistani has access to quality healthcare,’ the prime minister said in a message on World Health Day observed on Sunday. He said that the year’s theme “My health, my right” aptly encapsulated every citizen’s right to quality health services.
In order to ensure health for all and as promised to the nation in the PML-N manifesto, the prime minister said their focus would remain on improving primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, medical education, preventive healthcare and improved governance.
“We will partner and encourage provincial governments to expand and upgrade health facilities, launch mobile health clinics for enhanced access, re-energize immunization and improve mental health services,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister said that the establishment and operationalization of Medical City, establishment of Cancer Care Hospital and Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute facilities in each province remained their key priority.
“We take pride in having launched the Health Card during PMLN’s 2013-18 tenure. We remain committed to universal health coverage and universal health insurance for our population, particularly providing free-of-cost healthcare services to low and middle-income families,” he added. On the World Health Day, the prime minister also applauded the services of health professionals, paramedical staff, nurses, and other health workers who selflessly worked day and night to provide health services to the nation.