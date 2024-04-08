Pakistan’s economy needs persistent, sound economic management: PIAF

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol has observed that amidst continuous hike in cost of production in the country, what the Pakistan’s economy really needs is per­sistent and sound economic management. He asked the au­thorities for undertaking eco­nomic reforms and improving the regulatory environment to boost foreign investment so that financial stability can be achieved in the long-run.

The PIAF chief stressed the need for reducing cost of do­ing business, besides evolving a new price control mecha­nism, as huge taxation, rising oil prices and constant jump in electricity and gas tariffs have lifted the inflation to decades high level. Faheemur Rehman Saigol warned the authorities that inflation above 6 percent can hurt economic growth and a careful policy is required to keep it in control. He said that the pace of inflation is skyrock­eting at a time when the eco­nomic activity is slowing down. As the oil prices have been in­creased and power tariff has gone up further the PIAF chair­man stated that the govern­ment has dropped a fuel bomb on the businessmen after it suf­fered an electric shock to meet the conditions of IMF for the revival of the stalled loan pro­gramme— a recipe to shake the trade and industry.

He said that the decision would prove detrimental to the industries due to high cost of doing business and will also open the floodgates of infla­tion. In addition to making the electricity bills costlier and un­affordable for the consumers, the hike in base tariff would escalate prices of all household goods being widely used in ev­ery household, he added.

He termed the increase in tariff unlawful and a violation of NEPRA’s own rules and regu­lations, as any increase in tariff has to be determined and im­plemented only after holding public hearings but unfortu­nately they have solely decided to raise the tariff without hold­ing public hearings, he argued.

He condemned the National Electric Power Regulatory Au­thority’s decision to increase electricity tariffs, stating that the burden of power theft, mis­management, and inefficiencies cannot be shifted to consumers on the pretext of fuel adjust­ment. He said that Pakistan’s industry had been harmed by the high cost of doing business, which discouraged investment in capacity and capability and called for easing the burden of heavy taxes on the power sec­tor. He stated that the constant increase in power tariffs on the pretext of fuel adjustment had increased electricity prices and added to the already high cost of trade and industry. Seeking comparable energy tariffs for domestic industries in order to capture the global market, he stated that due to high electric­ity rates, power theft became rampant as the tariff was unaf­fordable to consumers.

Faheem Saigol urged the power ministry to identify sys­tem constraints and commu­nicate targets to all concerned departments in order to launch a wartime effort to upgrade the transmission system.

He urged the completion of all ongoing power projects well ahead of schedule. He stated that business-friendly policies must be adopted, similar to those adopted by other neigh­bouring countries in the region.

The PIAF chief suggested that the amount specified in trade policy be used to promote ex­ports by providing incentives to trade and industry and by exploring new markets. Accord­ing to him, Pakistan’s electricity prices were already on the high side, which was the primary reason for the country’s price hikes. He stated that provid­ing affordable electricity would assist in lowering production costs, thereby benefiting the public. He stated that rising imports and a widening trade deficit posed a serious threat to economic growth and must be addressed urgently. He said that the continuous increase in fuel and electricity rates will add to the miseries of the business­men, who are already feeling the heat of runaway inflation.