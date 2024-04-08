Pakistan stands firm to defend its sovereignty: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawa­ja Muhammad Asif has as­serted that Pakistan is fully prepared to provide a com­prehensive response if In­dia takes any aggressive ac­tion. Talking to a private news channel, he empha­sized Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself against any potential threat, stating, “If India takes any action, it will receive a full reply. “We are prepared, and if anything occurs, we will not hold back”, he said. The minis­ter highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereign­ty against any form of ag­gression. He pointed to Pa­kistan’s decisive response to India’s reckless incur­sion in February 2019 as ev­idence of its resolve. Paki­stan has consistent history of exposing India’s hollow claims of military superior­ity, he added. Khawaja Asif said, “We’ve consistently re­sponded to India swiftly, and history is bound to repeat it­self. For instance, in 2019, we exhibited restraint by re­turning an Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture, despite In­dia’s incursion following the Pulwama incident.” He fur­ther asserted that terror­ism in Pakistan had ties to India, suggesting that India was seeking to escalate ten­sions for political gain. He accused Indian ministers of making statements aimed at securing political bene­fits. He reiterated Pakistan’s determination to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens against any hostile actions from India.