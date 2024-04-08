Monday, April 08, 2024
Past in Perspective

"The ultimate victory in war is to safeguard the soul of a nation, its culture, and its identity." –Aung San Suu Kyi

Past in Perspective
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Battle of Tours, fought in 732 AD, was a pivotal conflict between Frankish forces led by Charles Martel and the Umayyad Caliph­ate’s army under Abdul Rahman Al Ghafiqi. Taking place near Tours, France, it halted the Muslim ad­vance into Europe. Martel’s victory is often credited with preserving Christianity in the West and halt­ing the spread of Islam into Europe. Significantly, it shaped the course of European history, influencing cultural, religious, and political developments. The Battle of Tours remains a symbol of religious identi­ty in Europe, as the outcome of this battle may very well have had massive implications for the religious segmentation of the world we see today.

