Monday, April 08, 2024
People throng markets as Eid around corner

Our Staff Reporter
SARGODHA  -  People throng to the markets and bazaars of the city as Eid ul Fitar is just around the corner. The stalls of cosmetic, henna and bangles, most sought after items for Eidul Fitr, have been set up everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city as Eid shopping is in full swing and reached its peak. Due to temperature rises in the daytime mostly citizens especially women went to shopping malls, markets and bazaars after taraveeh prayers. A fes­tive environment in shopping was noticed at the busy markets including, Kutchery Bazaar, Golchowk, Faisal Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Bangle Market, Satellite town Chowk and other markets of the city. Similar­ly at the College road of Sargodha city witnessed a huge rush of people especially women and children who are eager to complete their shopping before Chand Raat. The vendors have set up various stalls of bangles, jewellery, henna and other stuff in the main markets of the city to attract the customers. Differ­ent fashion brands and boutiques have displayed an exquisite variety of fabrics offering different price ranges according to the affordability of the custom­ers. The shopping frenzy has reached its peak dur­ing the last Ashra of Ramazan with only two or three days left in the Eid while the women are busy now in buying the food items like vermecilli, meat and other eatables for Eid. “We are making good business this year,” Shoukat, a shopkeeper at Urdu Bazaar said. He observed that he has witnessed more rush of people during these days as compared to the last Eid, hop­ing that he would have good profit,” he added.

