PFC delegation to participate in Canton Fair China

LAHORE - A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the five-day 135th Canton Fair China to explore export markets and foster bilateral trade relations. Chairing a meeting of the Council’s Board of Directors (BoD) meeting here Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that this strategic move underscores Pakistan’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the global furniture industry.
He said the PFC delegation’s agenda would be networking with potential buyers, engaging in business-to-business meetings, and gaining insights into emerging trends and consumer preferences in the global furniture market. By actively participating in events like the Canton Fair commencing from April 23, 2024, the PFC aims to bolster Pakistan’s presence in the international furniture trade arena and establish long-term partnerships with key stakeholders. Main Kashif said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader economic objectives of enhancing exports, attracting foreign investment and promoting entrepreneurship within the furniture sector.