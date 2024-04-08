Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFC delegation to participate in Canton Fair China

Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the five-day 135th Canton Fair China to explore export markets and foster bilateral trade relations. Chairing a meeting of the Council’s Board of Di­rectors (BoD) meeting here Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that this stra­tegic move underscores Pakistan’s commitment to expanding its foot­print in the global furniture industry.

He said the PFC delegation’s agen­da would be networking with poten­tial buyers, engaging in business-to-business meetings, and gaining insights into emerging trends and consumer preferences in the global furniture market. By actively par­ticipating in events like the Canton Fair commencing from April 23, 2024, the PFC aims to bolster Paki­stan’s presence in the international furniture trade arena and establish long-term partnerships with key stakeholders. Main Kashif said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader economic objectives of en­hancing exports, attracting foreign investment and promoting entrepre­neurship within the furniture sector.

Kohat police arrest 20 suspects

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024