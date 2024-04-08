PFC delegation to participate in Canton Fair China

LAHORE - A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the five-day 135th Canton Fair China to explore export markets and foster bilateral trade relations. Chairing a meeting of the Council’s Board of Di­rectors (BoD) meeting here Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that this stra­tegic move underscores Pakistan’s commitment to expanding its foot­print in the global furniture industry.

He said the PFC delegation’s agen­da would be networking with poten­tial buyers, engaging in business-to-business meetings, and gaining insights into emerging trends and consumer preferences in the global furniture market. By actively par­ticipating in events like the Canton Fair commencing from April 23, 2024, the PFC aims to bolster Paki­stan’s presence in the international furniture trade arena and establish long-term partnerships with key stakeholders. Main Kashif said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader economic objectives of en­hancing exports, attracting foreign investment and promoting entrepre­neurship within the furniture sector.