Monday, April 08, 2024
PHC chief justice says all decisions made on merit

PHC chief justice says all decisions made on merit
Web Desk
6:03 PM | April 08, 2024
Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan said that he made all the decisions on merit and also presented him for accountability.

Full Court reference was held in his honour at High Court.

Addressing the reference, Chief Justice Khan said that he had been associated with this field for 31 years.

He said that he has issued judgments in thousands of cases, worked day and night in the investigation of the Army Public School incident, heard thousands of cases in the family court and issued judgments.

Justice Ibrahim Khan said that he did not belong to any political party. and wished all the best for the incoming Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

Later, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim while addressing the full court reference said that Justice Ibrahim Khan made many sacrifices for the judiciary. The PHC CJ made decisions as per the constitution. "It was an honour for all the judges to work with the Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan" he stated.

He said that the services of Justice Ibrahim Khan will always be remembered.

