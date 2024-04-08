Police arrest injured suspect during encounter

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad police arrested a suspected street crim­inal in injured condition in an encounter on Risala road in the limits of City police station here Sun­day. According to the police spokesman, a patrol­ling team of City police station signalled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking. Howev­er, he claimed, the suspects opened fire on the po­lice in a bid to escape. One of them, later identified as Syed Bilal, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg during the exchange of fire, he told. He added that Bilal was apprehended but his 2 accomplices es­caped.The injured suspect was shifted to LUH. The spokesman said that the police were checking the previous criminal history of the suspect.