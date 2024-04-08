Monday, April 08, 2024
Police recover two hostages in Karachi

Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Sindh Police have reportedly recovered two hos­tages while conducting an operation in the site area of Karachi. As per the details, the AVLC and CPLC teams conducted a joint operation in Karachi’s site area where they encounter with the five accused kidnappers. After exchange of fire, the police man­aged to arrest all the five accused kidnappers in injured condition and recovered the two hostages from their possession. According to the SSP AVLC, the culprit kidnapped two individuals hailing from Punjab within the jurisdiction of Bahadurabad, Karachi, and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 million from their family. He further stated that the accused lured the citizens from Sargodha to Karachi under the pretext of their biometric verification for their journey to Italy. The accused had contacted the vic­tims online and engaged in negotiations, demand­ing Rs 3.5 million to facilitate their overseas travel.

