Police to get rid of bandits from katcha area soon: IG

KANDHKOT - Sindh Police has determined to get rid of bandits from katcha area with full support from government, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said on Sunday.

Talking to media in Kandhkot, he said the conditions seemed to be im­proving in katcha area including in Kashmore. “Hopefully we will get rid of bandits soon.”

He said police and rangers have been active in katcha area to maintain law and order. Pointing out tactics of bandit gangs, IG Police said that, earli­er they were kidnapping people, now they honey-trap them.

He said the police saved over 500 people in three months from being abducted with honey-trap adding that the police force has sealed the kat­cha area. He said police has devised a strategy to control street crimes from Karachi to Kashmore.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said several policemen have martyred while fight­ing with dacoits. He said arms sales increases owing to tribal disputes, ef­forts are being made to resolve tribal feuds. Replying a question IG Memon said a joint investigation team work­ing over Priya Kumari case.

Sindh government taking notice of the kidnapping of Hindu girl Priya Ku­mari, daughter of Raju Mal, recently ordered formation of a joint investiga­tion team (JIT) to rescue the girl.

The JIT headed by Mirpur Khas DIG Javed Jaskani. The other members of the team are Hyderabad SSP Amjad Sheikh, Shaheed Benazirabad SSP Tanveer Tannu and two DSPs.

POLICE IN TANGWANI SAVE TWO PERSONS FROM KATCHA DACOITS

Police in Tangwani, Sindh succeed­ed in saving two persons from being kidnapped by dacoits of the katcha area on Sunday.

SSP Kashmore told the media that the dacoits, introducing themselves as women, called Gul Bahar Chandio and Khadim Hussain Chandio, resi­dents of Nawabshah, to the katcha area in Karampur on the pretext of befriending them.

“But the police saved them from falling prey to dacoits by reaching the katcha area on time and stopping them while they were on their way to Karampur,” the SSP elaborated. The official informed that both persons had been sent to their native town.