Police urge residents to prioritise safety ahead of Eid travels

April 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, on Sunday emphasized the importance of safety precautions for residents traveling to their home­towns during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Highlighting the continuous efforts of the Islamabad Capital Po­lice in safeguarding the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens, DIG Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari urged the individuals embarking on Eid travels to take necessary security measures to avoid potential risk of burglary, a public relations officer said. In a video message, DIG Shahzad outlined essential steps for ensuring the safety of homes while away. These measures included arrang­ing proper lighting both in­side and outside the house, securing the main gate from the inside, and installing CCTV cameras for added surveillance. Furthermore, the citizens were advised to make adequate arrange­ments for safeguarding valuables such as jewelry and cash, ensuring all locks and doors were properly checked before departure, and informing newspaper vendors to refrain from de­livering newspapers during their absence.

