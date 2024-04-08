Monday, April 08, 2024
President Zardari to address parliament’s joint session on Apr 16

President Zardari to address parliament's joint session on Apr 16
Web Desk
2:20 PM | April 08, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to address the joint session of the parliament on April 16, to mark the beginning of the parliamentary year, following the general elections.

The joint session of the parliament will be held on Tuesday (April 16) at 1600 hours, according to a President House press release.

He would address the joint session in pursuance of Article 56 (3) of the Constitution which says, “At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year the President shall address both Houses assembled together and inform the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) of the causes of its summons.”

President Zardari summoned the joint parliamentary session in exercise of the power conferred under Articles 54 (1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous joint session of Parliament was summoned on March 9 for the presidential elections with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in chair.

