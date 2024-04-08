Prices of poultry, ghee surge in Bahawalpur ahead of Eid

BAHAWALPUR - Prices of poultry, ghee, and cooking oil have surged in Bahawalpur, how­ever, the price of eggs has decreased. APP learned on Sunday that the poultry meat was sold out at Rs 619 per kilogram, and Banaspati ghee was sold out at Rs 440 per kilogram which earlier, was sold out at Rs 430 per kilogram.

Cooking oil was sold out at Rs 450 to 550 per kilogram as per different varieties, respectively.

However, eggs per dozen were sold out at Rs 243 which earlier, were sold out at Rs 480 per dozen.

WOMEN SHOT KILLEDOVER DISPUTE

Armed men allegedly shot and killed a woman over a dispute in a village lying within the jurisdiction of Baha­walnagar. Police sources said that a man registered his complaint with the police, submitting that armed men had shot and killed his sister. The po­lice reached the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Rani Bibi. The cause be­hind the murder was told to be a dis­pute. The police have registered an FIR against the accused and initiated efforts to trace out and arrest them. Further probe was underway.