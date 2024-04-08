Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Prime minister reconstitutes Economic Coordination Committee

Prime minister reconstitutes Economic Coordination Committee
Web Desk
6:09 PM | April 08, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain a member of the ECC.

After inclusion of the minister of industries and production, the number of ECC members has gone up from six to seven. The finance minister will remain the chairman of the committee.

Earlier, the prime minister had appointed the finance minister as the chairman of the ECC on the reconstitution. The prime minister had withdrawn the decision to head the ECC himself.

The ECC members include federal ministers for commerce, power and petroleum. Federal ministers for economic affairs and planning are also part of the committee.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024