Monday, April 08, 2024
Profiteers finedfor overpricingin Karachi

Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   In or­der to stop increasing arti­ficial price hike during holy month of Ramazan, Karachi administration has speed up action against hoard­ers and profiteers and fine of Rs 978000 was imposed against 81 violators on the 26th day of Ramazan (Sat­urday). According to state­ment issued by the Com­missioner’s spokesman here on Sunday, action has been taken in all seven districts of Karachi division and profiteers were fined for not implementing government fixed rates of daily use items. Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput directed all Deputy Commissioners to expedited action against vi­olators so that citizens could be provided relief during Ramazan. The magistrates were asked to visit markets and check rate lists and ac­tion must be taken against those who found involved in profiteering and hoarding.

Agencies

