Monday, April 08, 2024
PTI to boycott Senate chairman, deputy's election

Web Desk
1:44 PM | April 08, 2024
National

 The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to boycott the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

The political and core committee of the PTI has termed the election of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate unconstitutional. The party has decided to challenge the election in the court.

According to the core committee sources, the House of Federation was incomplete and the election of the chairman and deputy chairman was unconstitutional.

The Senate election without electing the senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also against the constitutional scheme. The sources said Senate was non-functional in absence of a chairman.

The sources in Core Committee said that Senate Secretariat could not take any decision except on the administrative decisions.

The Senate secretary was not authorized to interpret the Constitution by himself under pressure. They said without Senate chairman the Upper House was limited to only one department.

According to Core Committee sources, for the first time in a democratic dispensation, the Senate had become non-functional.

The constitutional scheme was trampled, and action should be taken against those responsible for rendering the upper house non-functional.
 

Web Desk

National

