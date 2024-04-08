Punjab Police intensify crackdown against proclaimed offenders

LAHORE - Under the direction of Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has accelerated the crackdown against fugitives and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) residing abroad, in continuation of which, 02 dangerous proclaimed offenders wanted in murder incidents have been arrested from Dubai. According to the details, first proclaimed offender Abdul Ghaffar killed two citizens in Sadar police station, Dera Ghazi Khan in 2022, while in 2019, Muhammad Faisal killed 01 citizen in Mandi Bahauddin. A police team under the leadership of Inspector Khalid Nawaz Warya reached at Lahore Airport on Sunday evening after extraditing both criminals from Dubai. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that the arrest of the two proclaimed offenders was made possible by the coordination of Punjab Police, Interpol and Dubai Police. This year, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has reached 28. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the Special Operations Cell Gujranwala police team for arresting the A category proclaimed offenders. IGP Punjab said that the accused should be punished after completing the legal process. IG Punjab directed that with more effective coordination with FIA, Interpol and other agencies, more fugitives should be arrested and extradited back to Pakistan and should be brought to justice.