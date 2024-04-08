Recruitment scam unearthed

KARACHI - Two residents of Punjab were rescued from a kid­napping ordeal in Karachi on Sunday, exposing a disturbing scheme targeting victims seeking em­ployment abroad. The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) and the Central Police Office (CPLC) conducted a joint operation in Karachi’s Site area, leading to the successful rescue of the hostages. Addition­ally, five suspects were apprehended, and weap­ons were confiscated. According to Senior Super­intendent of Police (SSP) of ACLC, the arrested individuals initially lured the victims online with promises of sending them abroad. The agreement involved a hefty sum of 35 lakh rupees (approxi­mately $16,000 USD) for facilitating their foreign employment. However, the situation took a sinis­ter turn when the accused abducted the two Pun­jab residents from Bahadurabad. Further details regarding the demanded ransom amount were not disclosed. In a separate operation conducted in Rawalpindi, authorities dismantled a gang in­volved in large-scale extortion using fake job of­fers. FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) officials, led by Badr Shahzad, successfully apprehended the perpetrators following a raid. The FIA spokes­person revealed the gang’s modus operandi. They used social media platforms to advertise fictitious job opportunities abroad, luring unsuspecting vic­tims through WhatsApp messages. Once ensnared, the accused would extort money by posing as em­ployment agents. Their investigation uncovered a significant scam. The gang allegedly swindled 32 individuals out of a staggering 25 lakh rupees (approximately $11,000 USD) in the name of se­curing overseas jobs. Furthermore, they defraud­ed victims residing in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad by demanding additional fees for fin­gerprints, medical tests, and processing charges, amounting to 78,800 rupees (approximately $360 USD) per person. The extorted funds were depos­ited into various EasyPaisa accounts, a popular mobile banking service in Pakistan.