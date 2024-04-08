Recruitment scam unearthed

KARACHI - Two residents of Punjab were rescued from a kidnapping ordeal in Karachi on Sunday, exposing a disturbing scheme targeting victims seeking employment abroad. The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) and the Central Police Office (CPLC) conducted a joint operation in Karachi’s Site area, leading to the successful rescue of the hostages. Additionally, five suspects were apprehended, and weapons were confiscated. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of ACLC, the arrested individuals initially lured the victims online with promises of sending them abroad. The agreement involved a hefty sum of 35 lakh rupees (approximately $16,000 USD) for facilitating their foreign employment. However, the situation took a sinister turn when the accused abducted the two Punjab residents from Bahadurabad. Further details regarding the demanded ransom amount were not disclosed. In a separate operation conducted in Rawalpindi, authorities dismantled a gang involved in large-scale extortion using fake job offers. FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) officials, led by Badr Shahzad, successfully apprehended the perpetrators following a raid. The FIA spokesperson revealed the gang’s modus operandi. They used social media platforms to advertise fictitious job opportunities abroad, luring unsuspecting victims through WhatsApp messages. Once ensnared, the accused would extort money by posing as employment agents. Their investigation uncovered a significant scam. The gang allegedly swindled 32 individuals out of a staggering 25 lakh rupees (approximately $11,000 USD) in the name of securing overseas jobs. Furthermore, they defrauded victims residing in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad by demanding additional fees for fingerprints, medical tests, and processing charges, amounting to 78,800 rupees (approximately $360 USD) per person. The extorted funds were deposited into various EasyPaisa accounts, a popular mobile banking service in Pakistan.