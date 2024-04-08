Renowned Saudi philanthropist Dr Al-Issa visits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, a distinguished figure in the realms of religion and philanthropy, on Sunday arrived in Pakistan for a significant visit from 7th April to 16th April 2024, aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue and cooperation. As the Secretary General of Muslim World League and Chairman of Council of Muslim Scholars, Dr Al-Issa has long been at the forefront of promoting a more inclusive and tolerant understanding of Islam. Dr Al-Issa’s efforts to combat Islamophobia and promote religious co-existence have garnered international acclaim. In 2019, he spearheaded a groundbreaking dialogue among Muslim and non-Muslim scholars, resulting in the signing of “The Charter of Makkah,” a testament to his dedication to fostering understanding and mutual respect. During his current visit to Pakistan, Dr Al-Issa is set to lead the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Faisal Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world, located in the capital city of Islamabad.