Monday, April 08, 2024
Renowned Saudi philanthropist Dr Al-Issa visits Pakistan

Renowned Saudi philanthropist Dr Al-Issa visits Pakistan
Agencies
April 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, a distinguished fig­ure in the realms of religion and philanthropy, on Sun­day arrived in Pakistan for a significant visit from 7th April to 16th April 2024, aimed at fostering inter­faith dialogue and coop­eration. As the Secretary General of Muslim World League and Chairman of Council of Muslim Scholars, Dr Al-Issa has long been at the forefront of promoting a more inclusive and tolerant understanding of Islam. Dr Al-Issa’s efforts to combat Islamophobia and promote religious co-existence have garnered international ac­claim. In 2019, he spear­headed a groundbreaking dialogue among Muslim and non-Muslim scholars, resulting in the signing of “The Charter of Makkah,” a testament to his dedication to fostering understanding and mutual respect. During his current visit to Paki­stan, Dr Al-Issa is set to lead the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Faisal Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world, located in the capi­tal city of Islamabad.

