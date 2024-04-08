Reset or no Reset?

Rumour mills are working overtime. It is not just bab­bling babblers aka vlog­gers but even serious analysts and anchors who deal with Pak politics and politicos, have joined the chorus turning into a crescen­do. The buzz is: April showers will bring May flowers of reconciliation. Engagement has begun. Relief to May 9 marauders is on the anvil.

The only answer I can find is a big no.

If the answer to all this hullaba­loo is a big no, then why are these noises popping up? How to make sense of the recent events seem­ingly suggesting that PTI head hon­cho in Adiala and his party work­ers are getting some relief from the courts and alluding that they have a wink and a nod from Rawalpindi?

So, what has really happened in the last few days that is prod­ding the talking heads, speaking through the thumbnails?

Consider: Imran Khan was given bail in the Cipher case three weeks back and recently his Toshakha­na graft case conviction has been suspended. After a controversial agreement with the jail author­ities on the directions of the Is­lamabad High Court, the sacked former prime minister has been af­forded the luxury of a weekly cal­endar of leisurely meetings with his legal counsels, political lead­ers, and family members, besides a luxurious accommodation and special food facilities. A couple of dozen people arrested related to May 9 are being released one by one and last but not least, the new­ly installed KP government had a meeting with the provincial mili­tary command in Peshawar and it has been endorsed by Imran Khan in his recent most interaction with the media. Peshawar High Court has been doling out wholesale bails to PTI leaders. All these develop­ments are being interpreted as the April thaw between the establish­ment and the PTI leadership.

Really?

Let us take it one by one.

The seemingly positive actions by Islamabad High Court, at best are routine proceedings. Imran Khan remains incarcerated and interim relief provided to him is not tanta­mount to his acquittal in the fore­seeable future. He remains locked to his anti-army leadership narra­tive and the vibes of reconciliation sans his apology for his toxic words and deeds since his ouster won’t fly as they runs against the institution­al consensus of the establishment. His support of overseas bloggers and the protests against Pakistan’s military leadership is not some­thing that will be taken lightly and will amuse none.

The wholesale relief provided to PTI leaders, especially Hammad Azhar, who got 51 bails in a matter of minutes, only proves how bro­ken our judicial system is. It doesn’t support the notion of a nod from the brass. Only fools will believe that in the divided polity and frac­tured state system, the establish­ment has absolute control over the system. The power in Pakistan has checks and balances. Even the judi­ciary is divided which can clearly be discerned from the events of the six judges writing to the Supreme Court and the fracas within the le­gal community.

Now let us talk about the visit of the KP cabinet and the Gandapur Gup Shup at the 11 corps headquar­ters. The provincial government led by Gandapur is taking the power is­sues as any normal power group deals in parliamentary power pol­itics. The very fact that Gandapur had a congenial meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif despite blowing hot air on and off, the new wielders of power are approaching issues in a normal manner. This scribe is an eyewitness to the last SIFC meeting where CM KP was not only present but did not raise any controversial issue in the presence of the brass.

The fact is that with the passage of time, Imran Khan and his ambi­tious and incarcerated third wife, are increasingly feeling isolated and irrelevant. Those who wanted to enjoy the perks and privileges of power courtesy of his vote bank have achieved their goal, both with­in KP, Punjab, and the federal pow­er structure. After the Senate elec­tions, and after the declaration of important committees and lead­ers of the opposition at all those fo­rums, the interest of all those new players rests in the continuity of the system for five years. That is some­thing that doesn’t suit the man in Adiala and his overseas backers. His feeling of isolation and irrele­vance is pushing them to new the­atrics including the recent Harpic drops and arsenic theory propelled by Mr. Khan and his wife. With the passage of time the differences be­tween Mr Khan, his foreign backers, and PTI in power will increase.

One thing is clear. No party and no leader have hurt the unity and the strength of Pakistan’s armed forces and their leadership than Mr. Khan in recent history. Without a clear and unequivocal apology and a clear commitment by Mr. Khan and his cohorts, one can imagine any soft­ening for them from Pindi. Period.

Murtaza Solangi

The writer is a journalist who recently served as the Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs in the caretaker government. He is on X as @murtazasolangi