Restoration of law, order top priority of Sindh govt: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - In response to fresh criti­cism against the “poor” law and order in Karachi by MQM-P leaders, Sindh Minister for Department of Energy, Planning and Devel­opment Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday clarified that res­toration of peace is the top priority of the provincial government.

Earlier today, MQM-P leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Senator Faisal Sabzwari slammed the Sindh government over the woeful law and order situa­tion and said robbers have been given the ‘licence to kill’ in Karachi, a business hub of Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sindh minister said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had already directed the top police officials to restore the law and order at all costs. Police and Rangers were conducting “targeted operations” to curb street crimes in the metropolis, he added. “Sindh needs police officers who can compre­hend the situation.”

Referring to Izharul Has­san’s criticism, the PPP leader said: “Why did Kha­waja Izharul Hassan feel so bad about the appointment of an IG of good reputation.”

Last month, Ghulam Nabi Memon, a grade 21 offi­cer of the Police Service of Pakistan, was appointed as Inspector General of Police Sindh for the second time with the approval of the federal government. Hassan should not be worried, he said, adding that the provin­cial government would im­prove the law and order at all costs. The motive behind the MQM-P leader’s presser on the “poor” law and order situation in Karachi was “political”, the Sindh minis­ter said. It seemed Hassan has become the spokesper­son of PML-N, he added.

Earlier, slamming the PPP-led Sindh government, MQM-P leader Senator Fais­al Sabzwari said the Home Ministry is with the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led party for the last 16 years and the law and order in the prov­ince is still deplorable.

Addressing a press con­ference in Karachi, he said dozens of citizens were killed while resisting rob­beries during Ramadan. Billions of rupees of mobile phones were snatched in the metropolis, he said.

The senator alleged po­lice of connivance for street crimes in Karachi saying robbers would not break the law without the support of the black sheep in the po­lice department.

It is pertinent to mention here that from January till March, at least 50 citizens have lost their lives due to street crimes. Meanwhile, six robbers have been killed in 75 police encounters while 93 accused were ar­rested with injuries.

Senator Sabzwari said, “We called on police of­ficials and Sindh Rangers director general, while we will hold a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari as well to discuss the law and order situation across the province.” He demanded the formation of a neigh­bourhood security system warning that if the govern­ment did not form the sys­tem, then the MQM-P would itself do that, no matter what. “Street crime has be­come an industry. Police should stop collecting ‘Eidi’ and put a bridle on the criminal elements,” he said.

Sabzwari lambasted Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar over his fail­ure to control street crimes and reminded him that he was the home minister of the entire province and not a coordinator of a political personality. MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who was also present for the press conference, sar­castically congratulated the Sindh government over get­ting appointed the inspec­tor general of its choice.