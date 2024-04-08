Robbers loot jewellery, Rs30m cash from Bani Gala house

ISLAMABAD - A daring robbery rocked Islamabad’s upscale Bani Gala neighbourhood on Sunday where armed robbers targeted a house, escaping with a massive haul of valuables estimated at Rs30 million rupees.
The homeowner, Abdullah Hassan, wasn’t present in his home at the time of incident. He received a shocking call from his banker while he was out in another part of the city, F-11 sector. When he rushed back, he found his house ransacked.
According to details, two armed robbers had overpowered and blindfolded the cook before stealing the valuables. This included a large quantity of diamonds worth 1 crore rupees, a significant amount of gold (around 400 grams), cash, US dollars, and a collection of expensive watches – all totalling an additional 2 crore rupees.
Hassan filed a police report (FIR) with the Bani Gala police station, detailing everything that was taken away by the dacoits. The police are now investigating the case, examining the report and searching for any CCTV footage that might help identify the robbers.
This high-profile robbery has shaken the sense of security in Islamabad’s wealthy neighbourhoods. People are worried, and authorities are under pressure to catch the criminals and get the stolen valuables back. The stolen goods included mobile phones valued at 40 lakh rupees and a large sum of cash, 25 lakh rupees.
Reports say the robbers even fired shots at a nearby burger point before entering the store. They quickly filled bags and boxes with phones before fleeing the scene. The local police arrived about 30 minutes later and began their investigation, looking for clues in CCTV footage to track down the suspects. This incident highlights the importance of strong security measures for both residents and business owners.