Robbers loot jewellery, Rs30m cash from Bani Gala house

ISLAMABAD - A daring robbery rocked Islam­abad’s upscale Bani Gala neigh­bourhood on Sunday where armed robbers targeted a house, escaping with a massive haul of valuables es­timated at Rs30 million rupees.

The homeowner, Abdullah Has­san, wasn’t present in his home at the time of incident. He received a shocking call from his banker while he was out in another part of the city, F-11 sector. When he rushed back, he found his house ransacked.

According to details, two armed robbers had overpowered and blindfolded the cook before steal­ing the valuables. This included a large quantity of diamonds worth 1 crore rupees, a significant amount of gold (around 400 grams), cash, US dollars, and a collection of ex­pensive watches – all totalling an additional 2 crore rupees.

Hassan filed a police report (FIR) with the Bani Gala police station, detailing everything that was taken away by the dacoits. The police are now investigating the case, exam­ining the report and searching for any CCTV footage that might help identify the robbers.

This high-profile robbery has shaken the sense of security in Islamabad’s wealthy neighbour­hoods. People are worried, and authorities are under pressure to catch the criminals and get the stolen valuables back. The stolen goods included mobile phones val­ued at 40 lakh rupees and a large sum of cash, 25 lakh rupees.

Reports say the robbers even fired shots at a nearby burger point before entering the store. They quickly filled bags and boxes with phones before fleeing the scene. The local police arrived about 30 minutes later and began their in­vestigation, looking for clues in CCTV footage to track down the suspects. This incident highlights the importance of strong security measures for both residents and business owners.