Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Robbers who murdered five killed in police 'encounter'

Robbers who murdered five killed in police 'encounter'
Web Desk
6:18 PM | April 08, 2024
Regional

Two suspected robbers involved in the murder of five people – a policeman among them- were killed in an alleged encounter with police in Shahdara here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The suspected burglars on Saturday night had killed two persons including a girl and injured two others during a robbery at a milk shop.

The same outlaws had also martyred a policeman and snatched his rifle five days ago.

On information, police raided a place to arrest the burglars. On seeing the police party approaching towards them, the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing. Police retaliated in a befitting manner and killed them.

Police have claimed that the robbers belonged to notorious Topi Gang and committed dozens of heinous crimes including kidnapping for ransom and murder.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024