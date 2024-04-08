Rs732,000 fine imposed on transporters for overcharging in Karachi

KARACHI - The Transport Department and Mass Transit Department Sindh have intensified their crackdown on the collection of additional fares, as instructed by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.
In their latest campaign, a total of 1012 vehicles were meticulously inspected, resulting in a significant return of Rs. 22 lakh 85 thousand to passengers who were overcharged on the spot. Furthermore, fines amounting to Rs. 732,000 were imposed on transporters found guilty of charging extra fare.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that ensuring fair fare collection and providing relief to passengers remains the government’s foremost priority. He sternly warned that strict action will be taken against any individual or entity found engaging in unjust practices against passengers.
Memon urged transporters to uphold ethical standards and prioritize the comfort and safety of passengers during their journeys. It’s worth noting that the operations conducted by the Road Transport Authority have been in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies including the Traffic Police, District Police, and Motorway Police.
Secretary PTA, RTA, and DRTA, alongside other field officers, participated in the inspections of inter-city and inter-provincial passenger vehicles, ensuring compliance with regulations and safeguarding passengers’ rights.