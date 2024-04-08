Monday, April 08, 2024
Rs732,000 fine imposed on transporters for overcharging in Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Transport Department and Mass Transit Depart­ment Sindh have intensified their crackdown on the col­lection of additional fares, as instructed by Senior Min­ister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

In their latest campaign, a total of 1012 vehicles were meticulously inspected, re­sulting in a significant re­turn of Rs. 22 lakh 85 thou­sand to passengers who were overcharged on the spot. Furthermore, fines amounting to Rs. 732,000 were imposed on transport­ers found guilty of charging extra fare.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that ensuring fair fare col­lection and providing re­lief to passengers remains the government’s foremost priority. He sternly warned that strict action will be taken against any individu­al or entity found engaging in unjust practices against passengers. 

Memon urged transport­ers to uphold ethical stan­dards and prioritize the comfort and safety of pas­sengers during their jour­neys. It’s worth noting that the operations conducted by the Road Transport Au­thority have been in col­laboration with various law enforcement agencies including the Traffic Police, District Police, and Motor­way Police. 

Secretary PTA, RTA, and DRTA, alongside other field officers, participated in the inspections of inter-city and inter-provincial pas­senger vehicles, ensuring compliance with regula­tions and safeguarding pas­sengers’ rights.

