Same but different as Bayern's Kane returns to north London

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returns to north London to face old foes Arsenal in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final and finds himself nursing a familiar problem.

Once again, Kane will step onto the Emirates Stadium pitch as a shining light in a struggling team seemingly on course for a disappointing season without silverware.

This time, however, Kane is wearing the red and white of Bayern Munich, a proud club who have collapsed under the weight of Xabi Alonso's incredible Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Famously trophyless despite a stellar career, Kane left Spurs for German behemoths Bayern, a club synonymous with success and silverware.

Kane quickly established himself as Bayern's most important player, with 32 goals in 28 league matches -- and six more in the Champions League. The England captain is however no closer to that elusive first piece of silverware.

Leverkusen, long chided for failing to perform when it matters, are 16 points clear with six games remaining and could win the league for the first time this weekend, in between the two Arsenal games.

Riding high atop the Premier League, Arsenal fans will no doubt delight in telling Kane he has taken his trophyless curse with him to Bavaria.