Second phase of refugees’ repatriation to start after Eid vacations

PESHAWAR - Mohmandan Ali (65), an Afghan refugee living at Nowshera district for nearly four decades, is all set to left for his home country voluntarily in the second phase of repatriation which would be start­ed soon after Eid-ul-Fitre vacations.

Associated with the vegetable and fruit business to support his family at Pabbi Te­hsil of Nowshera district, Momandan along with nearly 3.5 million Afghan refugees were migrated to Pakistan after USSR inva­sion in Afghanistan and have settled here with whom all facilities including hospitals, schools, transport, houses and hotels were shared by Pakistani brothers.

“I had left everything at my war ravaged Afghanistan after the Union of Soviet Social­ist Republics (USSR) Army invaded Kabul on December 25, 1979 and settled at Pab­bi tehsil of Nowshera district with my fam­ily,” said Mohmandan, expressing gratitude of Pakistani brothers and sisters for sharing hospitals, schools, colleges, roads and pro­vide free houses to them for stay.

Momandan, who is residing at Pabbi af­ter obtaining Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) vowed to return to his home city Kabul af­ter Eid-ul-Fitr, was overwhelmed by the long hospitality and friendship by the peo­ple of Pakistan during his 44 years longest stay here in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Like Momandan, nearly one million Af­ghan ACC holders would be repatriated in the second phase of a repatriation drive to Afghanistan that would formally launch on April 15 this month.

Rifaqat Khan, the spokesman of KP Home Department said that all arrangements were finalized for the second phase of the repatriation drive starting from April 15 this month in all four provinces of Pakistan besides AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. “In this special drive, nearly one million ACC hold­ers would be repatriated and deported. “We are encouraging voluntary repatriation. However, those refugees who did not pos­sess legal documents including visas and PORs (proof of registration) and stayed il­legally would be held and deported under 14 foreign act.”

He said the mapping process of ACC hold­ers and resurvey for their whereabouts were almost completed by the Deputy Com­missioners and Police and a grand repatria­tion drive would start soon after Eid-ul-Fitr vacations. He expressed the hope to com­plete the entire mapping and resurvey pro­cess before Eid-ul-Fitre.

As per initial reports, he said most of ACC holders were living in Peshawar and Khyber districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and crack­down would be started against those who refused to obey the government orders.

Rifaqat said transit points at Peshawar with staying capacity of 2000 and Landi Ko­tal Khyber with accommodation capacity of 1500 were made operational where ACC holders would be gathered before onward transportation to Afghanistan via Torkham Border. He said that free transport, accom­modation and meals would be provided to all those refugees willing to repatriate vol­untarily.

The UNHCR data has revealed that about 2.18 million documented Afghan refugees were living in Pakistan including 1.3 million refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards as per the census carried out in 2006-07 and 8,80,000 refugees on ACCs granted following a registration drive in 2017.

“Refugees’ repatriation drive is purely in line with international and Pakistani laws,” said Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chair­man, International Relations Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said Pakistan like other sovereign coun­tries cannot allow illegal stay of foreigners or entry of the undocumented nationals and illegal Afghans have to leave for their coun­try. Dr Ejaz claimed that over four million afghans migrated to Pakistan from the war ravaged country of Afghanistan since the 1979 USSR Invasion who were warmly wel­comed by the Pakistani brothers.

He said that about 3.5 million afghans’ were migrated to Pakistan and nearly two million to Iran after USSR army landed Ka­bul in 1979 while nearly five million af­ghans came to Pakistan via Torkham Border after civil war broke out in Afghanistan af­ter withdrawal of USSR troops in 1989 and Taliban took over of Kabul in 1994.

Dr Ejaz Khan said former Afghan Presi­dent Hamid Karzai as of 2012 who stayed in Pakistan as humanitarian gesture also re­turned to his home country after the fall of Taliban reign by Northern Alliance backed by US and Western countries in 202 and ruled there.

He said following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 after US chaotic withdrawal of troops, which led to the col­lapse of the neighbouring republic, anoth­er Afghans influx ranging between 600,000 and 800,000 came to Pakistan for shelter.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP KP said that documentation of illegal foreign na­tionals were inevitable for the security of citizens of Pakistan. He said that unfortu­nately, despite frequent opportunities to re­patriate voluntarily, and multiple govern­ment attempts to register those refugees who remain undocumented, a significant number has persistently refused to formal­ize their status, choosing instead to stay in the shadows, thus leaving with Pakistan with no other option but to launch grand re­patriation drive that proved successful.

Asked about progress of the first phase of repatriation drive stared by the then care­taker government on November 1, 2023, Ri­faqat said that voluntarily repatriation of undocumented refugees including afghans still continued via Torkham, Kharlachi and Angora adda border points of KP.

From September 17, 2023 to April 2, 2024, he said that 305,335 undocumented foreigners were voluntarily returned and 6,732 were deported to Afghanistan via KP border points.

The Commissionerate for Refugees Pesha­war spokesman told the news agency that legal afghan refugees were being facilitated in Pakistan.