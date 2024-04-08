Secretary agriculture visits fair price shop at Model Bazaar

LAHORE - Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visited Fair Price Shop at Model Bazar, Wahdat Road, Lahore established under Agriculture Department and reviewed the quality, prices as well as supply and demand of commodities. On this occasion Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while talking to the citizens who came for shopping said that on the instructions of Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif 51 Fair Price Shops have been established across the province on the occasion of Ramadan. The prices at these Fair Price Shops are lower 25 percent than the wholesale market. 13 items including vegetables, fruits, Dal Chana and besin are available in abundance at these fair price shops. He said that the number of counters was also increased due to the rush of buyers during the entire month of Ramadan. In order to maintain the quality of the goods at these fair price shops, monitoring arrangements have been made fool-proof. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements of the fair price shop established on Model Bazar Wahdat Road and the efforts of officers & staff on duty was Appreciated. He directed to open this Fair Price shop till 6 pm. Later, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo also planted a sapling in Model Bazar Wahdat Road under the Plant for Pakistan campaign.