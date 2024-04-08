Security beefed up for Eidul Fitr

MUZAFFARGARH - Police have beefed up security across the district to prevent any untoward incident during the up­coming event of Eidul-Fitr. In line with special di­rectives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police have deployed officials at all entry and exit points of the district. The offi­cials have been directed to ensure comprehensive checking of everyone before entry and exit in the district to prevent any untoward incident during Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations. In this regard, the police on Sunday, arrested an accused Muhammad Ejaz and recovered illegal weapons from his posses­sion. A case has been registered against the ac­cused, police sources added. However, the DPO Syed Husnain Haider has also ordered increasing police patrolling in the district.

MAN SHOT DEAD IN KHANGARH

An unknown person was shot dead after a brawl between two persons at Pul Gunja in limits of Khan­grah police station. According to police sources, two unknown persons were at brawl when one of them opened fire and killed the other person. The killer managed to escape. However, the both deceased and the killer were unidentified so far. However, some witnessed termed one of them as dacoit. Ac­cording to witnesses, an armed person tried to snatch a motorcycle from the unknown citizen. Fol­lowing resistance, the alleged dacoit opened fire.