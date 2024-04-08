Senate Secretariat establishes facilitation desk for senators-elect

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Secretariat has established a facilita­tion desk in the Parliament House on Sunday to assist and support the recently elected members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Muhammad Qasim Khan, the Secretary of the Senate, has already sent letters to the Senators. Additionally, he has directed the formation of a coordination committee to manage the registra­tion and facilitation procedures for the newly elected Senate members. Staff members from dif­ferent departments are actively involved in assist­ing the incoming Senators. The desk will be oper­ational from 9 am to 5 pm to ensure the smooth completion of the registration process.