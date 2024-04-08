Shehbaz, MBS agree to expedite first phase of $5bn Saudi investment in Pakistan

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the first phase of a new Saudi investment package worth $5 billion in Pakistan.

This development came during a meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the Al-Safwa Palace in Makkah Mukarramah on Monday.

According to an official communique, the discussions aimed to further strengthen the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment.

During the meeting, the Saudi crown prince congratulated PM Shehbaz on assuming office and extended good wishes.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the prince for Saudi Arabia's unwavering support and hospitality, reiterating Pakistan's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the first phase of the new $5 billion Saudi investment package in Pakistan.

They also discussed mutual interests in regional and global developments, including the concerning situation in Gaza.

Both leaders called for halting Israel’s illegal actions in Gaza, reducing human casualties, and providing robust support for aid to oppressed Palestinians.

They emphasised international pressure to compel Israel to desist from its illegal actions and adhere to international laws, stressing the need for unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.