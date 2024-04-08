Soft drinks vendor shot dead in Panjgur

QUETTA - A soft drinks vendor was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Panjgur, Balochistan, on Sunday. Police officials reported that the attackers, who arrived on a motorbike, fired five to six shots at the vendor sitting on his cart. The victim, identified as Sajid Hussain from Rajanpur, Punjab, died instantly. The assailants managed to escape the scene. The Balochistan government strongly condemned the murder of the innocent salesman. A provincial government spokesperson stated that authorities are attempting to contact the deceased’s kin and provide them with necessary information, following instructions from Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. Hussain’s body was transported from Panjgur to Quetta, from where it will be sent to his hometown in Rajanpur.