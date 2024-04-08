Monday, April 08, 2024
SSP issue directives for city traffic plan during Eid

APP
April 08, 2024
LARKANA  -  SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Sunday directed traffic sergeants to enforce the traffic plan effectively to improve traffic flow ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Emphasising citizen facilitation, the SSP stressed the provision of nec­essary facilities to alleviate all man­ner of issues. Stringent measures, in­cluding legal action, were instructed against vehicles parked improperly.

Considering the burgeoning popu­lation and traffic congestion, the SSP mandated strict enforcement, partic­ularly against overloading and driv­ing without proper lights, attributing them to frequent accidents.

Furthermore, the SSP ordered traf­fic sergeants to prohibit the entry of heavy-loader vehicles during school hours and daytime, alongside ban­ning unregistered vehicles and mo­torcycles. Additionally, enforcement actions were initiated against ve­hicles equipped with pale blue lights and black-tinted glass.

Kohat police arrest 20 suspects

POLICE ARREST OUTLAW,RECOVER BIKES & GUTKA

Larkana Police on Sunday arrested the accused and claimed to have re­covered a large quantity of gutka and stolen motorcycles from his posses­sion. In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso told that SHO Ba­dah police arrested gutka supplier Fahad Dero and recovered 10 kg 300 grams of gutka and stolen motorcycle from his possession and registered case against him. 

On the other hand, Badah police and Gardi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto po­lice have recovered stolen motorcy­cles of Abdul Rahim Junejo and Abdul Rahim Jehu and handed over to them.

