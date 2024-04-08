SSP issue directives for city traffic plan during Eid

LARKANA - SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Sunday directed traffic sergeants to enforce the traffic plan effectively to improve traffic flow ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Emphasising citizen facilitation, the SSP stressed the provision of necessary facilities to alleviate all manner of issues. Stringent measures, including legal action, were instructed against vehicles parked improperly.
Considering the burgeoning population and traffic congestion, the SSP mandated strict enforcement, particularly against overloading and driving without proper lights, attributing them to frequent accidents.
Furthermore, the SSP ordered traffic sergeants to prohibit the entry of heavy-loader vehicles during school hours and daytime, alongside banning unregistered vehicles and motorcycles. Additionally, enforcement actions were initiated against vehicles equipped with pale blue lights and black-tinted glass.
POLICE ARREST OUTLAW,RECOVER BIKES & GUTKA
Larkana Police on Sunday arrested the accused and claimed to have recovered a large quantity of gutka and stolen motorcycles from his possession. In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso told that SHO Badah police arrested gutka supplier Fahad Dero and recovered 10 kg 300 grams of gutka and stolen motorcycle from his possession and registered case against him.
On the other hand, Badah police and Gardi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto police have recovered stolen motorcycles of Abdul Rahim Junejo and Abdul Rahim Jehu and handed over to them.