State-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology being built in Sargodha: Punjab Health Minister

LAHORE - Commemorating the World Health Day, provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said in a special message that the main purpose of celebrating World Health Day is to make people aware of the importance of health. We have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to lead a healthy life. A healthy population is the sign of a prosperous society. The ability to fight diseases also increases after innovation in the health sector. As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we want to ensure equal access to health facilities for every citizen. Health reforms are the first priority, people should also adopt a healthy lifestyle. Health reforms have been started. The Punjab Government will not allow any reduction in funds for the improvement of public health facilities. This is the aim of starting Air Ambulance Service in Punjab. Government Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital is being constructed in Lahore. Supply of free medicines in government hospitals has started, home delivery will also start soon.