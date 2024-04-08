Tarar snubs Imran’s claims about gifts case

LAHORE - Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday rebutted former prime minister Imran Khan’s alle­gations against the senior military leadership in connection with the Toshakhana case, saying they were “false, fabricated and baseless”. The former premier had alleged that the senior military leadership had impli­cated him and his wife Bushra in the Toshakhana reference in an attempt to stifle my spirits. Imran and his spouse were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the case in January, days be­fore the February 8 general elections.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court suspended the sentences. How­ever, appeals against the convictions in the case are still pending. Respond­ing to his the allegations yesterday, Tarar said they stemmed “from a state of panic and despair”. “Totally false, fabricated and baseless allega­tions without any proof or evidence,” the minister said in a post on X.

“[Imran Khan] and his spouse have both been involved in the Toshakha­na heist, audios have proven the level of involvement in corruption and em­bezzlement,” Tarar asserted. “Attacks on state institutions like the one on May 9 and running disrespect­ful campaigns against martyrs have been his policy,” he stated, adding that the “truth cannot be concealed through propaganda and blatant lies”. The information minister said a “state of panic” at the Adiala jail was evident from Imran’s statements.