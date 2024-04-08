TJP chief calls on Chinese envoy

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul held a detailed meeting with Ambassador of China Jiang Zedong and Counsellor of the Ambassador of China.
During the meeting, discussion was made on important topics including the growing terrorism of India in Pakistan as well as in the world.
Abdullah Gul said on this occasion that how the defence minister of India is admitting the massacre in Pakistan. Despite this, no international peace organization has spoken on it.
He said that India may have attacked Chinese engineers in Bisham to split the relationship between China and Pakistan and to affect the great project like CPEC.
In his remarks, the Chinese ambassador appreciated the role of late Gen Hamid Gul in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and China.