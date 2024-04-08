Monday, April 08, 2024
TJP chief calls on Chinese envoy

April 08, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul held a detailed meeting with Ambassador of China Jiang Zedong and Counsellor of the Ambassador of China.

During the meeting, discussion was made on im­portant topics including the growing terrorism of In­dia in Pakistan as well as in the world.

Abdullah Gul said on this occasion that how the de­fence minister of India is admitting the massacre in Pakistan. Despite this, no international peace organi­zation has spoken on it.

He said that India may have attacked Chinese en­gineers in Bisham to split the relationship between China and Pakistan and to affect the great project like CPEC.

In his remarks, the Chinese ambassador appreciat­ed the role of late Gen Hamid Gul in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and China.

