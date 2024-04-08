Today's total solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan

The first total solar eclipse of the year will take place today (Wednesday). However it will not be visible in Asia.

The eclipse will first appear along Mexico's Pacific Coast at around 11:07 am PDT, which will be 9:07 pm Pakistan local time. The eclipse will then travel across a swath of the US, from Texas to Maine, and into Canada.

The eclipse will continue for five hours and 10 minutes while the total eclipse will last 4 minutes.

According to NASA, the eclipse will continue into Texas, crossing more than a dozen states before entering Canada in southern Ontario. The eclipse will exit continental North America around 5:16 pm NDT from Newfoundland, Canada.

There’s a path where eclipse will be visible in totality and outside this path observers may spot a partial eclipse, where the moon covers some, but not all, of the sun, according to NASA.

Next total solar will not be seen again in the next 20 years. The second solar eclipse of the year will take place on October 2 in South America. But it will be partial.