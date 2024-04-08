Transport owners warned against overcharging

RAWALPINDI - The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawal­pindi has warned the transport­ers against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.

According to the RTA spokes­man, it is common feature that with the coming of Eid people go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the trans­porters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates, he said.

He informed that stern action would be taken against transport­ers found overcharging and over­loading the passengers. The staff concerned had been directed to check overcharging and overload­ing of passengers in buses and vans especially before Eid-ul-Fitr, he said.

The checking was being carried out randomly at different places, he said adding, strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

The Commissioner had also di­rected the RTA Rawalpindi to con­trol fares of Public Service Vehi­cles (PSVs) and take strict action against the violators without any discrimination.

According to the spokesman, the RTA on the directives of the Com­missioner had finalized arrange­ments to conduct raids for check­ing fares of the public transport.

The RTA under the supervision of Secretary RTA, was taking strict action in accordance with the law against overcharging.

The Secretary RTA had instruct­ed the officials concerned to make arrangements to control fares of public transport as people started going to their hometowns to cele­brate Eid ul Fitr, he added.

Special squads had also been formed and deployed at bus and wagon stands to control over­charging and overloading, he said adding, a special control room had also been set up at RTA office to monitor teams checking fares of buses and wagons in the bus stands.

The transporters and the man­agement of the bus terminals had also been instructed to ensure im­plementation of the orders in let­ter and spirit, else strict action would be taken against the viola­tors without any discrimination, he added.

Transporters were asked not to create an artificial shortage of buses and bring all their vehicles on roads otherwise their licenses would be canceled.

According to the Secretary RTA, they had canceled Eid holidays of their checking staff. “We are try­ing to control the phenomenon of overcharging ahead of Eid.”

He advised the passengers to note numbers of buses and wag­ons which are overcharging. “Pas­sengers should inform us and we will take strict action against transporters,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, all bus and wagon terminals including railway sta­tion on Saturday and Sunday re­mained jam packed with passen­gers who were leaving for their native towns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their families.

The passengers were seen run­ning from one bus stand to the other in search of tickets, while the transporters taking full advantage of the situation were demanding enhanced fares from them. Huge rush of passengers could be wit­nessed at all bus terminals and also at Rawalpindi Railway Station here on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, as per ugly practices long route transporters were openly looting helpless pas­sengers by charging enhanced fares apart from charges of luggage.

The transporters at Pirwadhai, Faizabad, Rawat, Humrahi and Soan Bus/Wagon Terminals were demanding enhanced fares from the passengers.

The official Eid holidays will be­gin on Wednesday (April 10) but the non-locals have started de­parting the twin cities for their hometowns on Saturday and Sun­day which are off days, while the remaining would likely go till ‘Chand Raat’.

Similarly, a large number of pas­sengers could be witnessed at Rawalpindi Railway Station wait­ing for trains. Majority of the pas­sengers have already booked their seats but others are facing difficul­ties in hunt of seats.

The influx of people returning to their hometowns has caused a surge in traffic at all 44 major and minor transport hubs through­out the district, including the Pir­wadhai general bus stand.

The transport terminals of Pir­wadhai, Peshawar Morr, Sawan, Faizabad, Pirwadhai GBS, and Pir­wadhai Morr are experiencing a surge in passenger crowds.