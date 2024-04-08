Transporters increase fare amidst Eid travel rush

KARACHI - Karachiites preparing for Eid al-Fitr celebrations are flocking to bus terminals, eager to travel to their hometowns. However, this festive travel comes with a hefty price tag, as transporters have signifi­cantly inflated fares. Much like the previous year, transporters have hiked fares as Eid approaches, eliciting complaints from commuters about exorbi­tant charges. Key bus terminals such as Cantt Sta­tion, Taj Complex, Empress Market, Sohrab Goth, Lasbela, Nishtar Road, Liaquatabad, and Yusuf Goth have witnessed protests against the escalated rates. Passengers report an increase of 200 to 800 rupees in fares on regular days, with Ataullah Ab­basi, a traveler departing from Taj Complex bus terminal, highlighting that while the usual fare for Thari Mirwah in rural Sindh is 1200 rupees, during Eid, it surges to 2000 rupees after an additional 800 rupees increment. Similarly, Salar Mehmood, trav­eling with a group of ten from Karachi to Larkana, recounts being charged an additional 2000 rupees, as opposed to the usual 1400 rupees, representing a significant surge during the festive period.