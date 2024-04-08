Monday, April 08, 2024
Twenty people convicted in May 9 cases released

Web Desk
8:10 PM | April 08, 2024
Twenty people convicted in the May 9 cases by military courts were discharged before completing their punishments.

On the Supreme Court's direction and humanitarianism, the Army Chief pardoned the sentences of these persons, who had served 9 to 10 months in prison. They were released on April 6 and 7.

Shehryar Zulfikar, Abdullah Aziz, Muhammad Idris, Nadir Khan, Lal Shah, Muhammad Faisal, Hasan Shakir, Abdul Sattar, Rashid Ali, Muhammad Anas, Abdul Jabbar, Umar Muhammad were among those released.

They belong to Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Dir, and Mardan districts. 

