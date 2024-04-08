Two motorcyclists die as car run over them

KHANEWAL - As many as two motorcyclists were crushed to death after a speeding car ran over them near Sharif Cotton Fac­tory on GT road. According to details, an overspeeding car hit two motor­cyclists near Sharif cotton factory GT road in two persons died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Sajjad and Asif residents of Chak No 125/15-L Mian Channu.

The car driver managed to escape from there while police shifted the bodies to the Tehsil headquarters hos­pital Mian Channu.

Police took the car into custody and launched legal action into the incident.

POLICE ENSURES FOOLPROOF SECURITY ARRANGEMENTSAT CHURCHES

Police have ensured foolproof secu­rity arrangements at churches across the district. DPO Khanewal Rana Umar Farooq directed police officials to check churches duties on which SD­POs checked the duties of the police employees posted at the churches.

Umar Farooq said that security ar­rangements were made under an ef­fective strategy to protect the lives and properties of the Christian com­munity on Sunday. Provision of metal detectors, barriers and roof duty on churches was ensured.

DPO said that protection of rights of minority was responsibility of police.

POLICE ARREST FOUR DANGEROUS DACOITS, SEIZE VALUABLES

Khanewal police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four dangerous dacoits of Asadi gang and recovered valuables from their possession.

According to official sources, work­ing on tip-off, SHO Faizan Qayyum (Haveeli Koranga) along with police team raided at scattered places and managed to arrest the dangerous dacoits of Asadi gang. The gang was symbol of terror in the area.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Asad alias Asadi Peeroana, Zaigham alias Bhola, Danish alias Dani and Aqeel Haider alias Shani, all resident of Qatalpur.

The police team also recovered valu­ables worth Rs 362,000 from their possession. The local people hailed the performance of the police.