Two opinions in PPP in joining federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Par­ty (PPP) is caught between two opinions as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presses the key coalition partner to join the federal cabinet.

The PPP is discuss­ing the option but has a divided opinion with almost even voices in favour and against the PM’s offer. “We are con­sidering the PM’s re­quest. There are equal voices in favour and against. The leader­ship wants s decision after consulta­tions with all the senior lawmakers (of the party),” a close aide of the Bhutto family said. There are indications the PPP might ulti­mately join the cabinet in a way that it looks as a ‘special favour’ rather than a ‘desire.’

Last month, President Asif Ali Zardari had ad­ministered the oath of office to a PML-N domi­nated federal cabinet led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This development, came a month after the general elections, of­fering insights into the intricate dynamics of power and influence within the country.

The composition of the cabinet, notably in­cluding several loyalists of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and prominent members of the ruling PML-N, signifies a robust presence of the elder Shar­if in decision-making with­in his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif’s govern­ment. The inclusion of fig­ures who had previously served in Nawaz Sharif’s early cabinets in the 1990s suggests a continuation of familiar faces in key roles, underlining a legacy of ex­perience and influence. However, notably absent from this coalition of pow­er is the PPP, a key ally of the PML-N, which opted out of joining the feder­al cabinet. This decision hints at strategic differenc­es within the alliance, add­ing layers of complexity to the political landscape. PM Shehbaz Sharif is convinc­ing the PPP to join the fed­eral cabinet as the govern­ment is facing formidable challenges loom large on the horizon. Sharif’s gov­ernment faces immediate pressure to finalise a bail­out deal with the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF). The stringent con­ditions imposed by the IMF present a conundrum, limiting the government’s ability to manoeuvre and provide relief to a popu­lace grappling with eco­nomic hardships. The most daunting challenge for the new administration lies in navigating the turbu­lent waters of Pakistan’s deeply polarized political landscape. Following the February 8 elections, in­dependent candidates backed by imprisoned for­mer Prime Minister Imran Khan secured a significant share of seats. The escala­tion of terrorist activities has strained Pakistan’s re­lations with neighbouring Afghanistan, with Islam­abad accusing Afghan soil of harbouring militants targeting Pakistan. The new government stands at a critical juncture, tasked with navigating a laby­rinth of economic, politi­cal, and security challeng­es. Keeping the situation in view, PM Shehbaz Sharif has been in regular contact with President Zardari, who is also the PPP Co-Chairman, to nominate a few party leaders for cab­inet slots to share the bur­den of difficult decisions.