Two opinions in PPP in joining federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is caught between two opinions as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presses the key coalition partner to join the federal cabinet.
The PPP is discussing the option but has a divided opinion with almost even voices in favour and against the PM’s offer. “We are considering the PM’s request. There are equal voices in favour and against. The leadership wants s decision after consultations with all the senior lawmakers (of the party),” a close aide of the Bhutto family said. There are indications the PPP might ultimately join the cabinet in a way that it looks as a ‘special favour’ rather than a ‘desire.’
Last month, President Asif Ali Zardari had administered the oath of office to a PML-N dominated federal cabinet led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
This development, came a month after the general elections, offering insights into the intricate dynamics of power and influence within the country.
The composition of the cabinet, notably including several loyalists of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and prominent members of the ruling PML-N, signifies a robust presence of the elder Sharif in decision-making within his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif’s government. The inclusion of figures who had previously served in Nawaz Sharif’s early cabinets in the 1990s suggests a continuation of familiar faces in key roles, underlining a legacy of experience and influence. However, notably absent from this coalition of power is the PPP, a key ally of the PML-N, which opted out of joining the federal cabinet. This decision hints at strategic differences within the alliance, adding layers of complexity to the political landscape. PM Shehbaz Sharif is convincing the PPP to join the federal cabinet as the government is facing formidable challenges loom large on the horizon. Sharif’s government faces immediate pressure to finalise a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The stringent conditions imposed by the IMF present a conundrum, limiting the government’s ability to manoeuvre and provide relief to a populace grappling with economic hardships. The most daunting challenge for the new administration lies in navigating the turbulent waters of Pakistan’s deeply polarized political landscape. Following the February 8 elections, independent candidates backed by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan secured a significant share of seats. The escalation of terrorist activities has strained Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring Afghanistan, with Islamabad accusing Afghan soil of harbouring militants targeting Pakistan. The new government stands at a critical juncture, tasked with navigating a labyrinth of economic, political, and security challenges. Keeping the situation in view, PM Shehbaz Sharif has been in regular contact with President Zardari, who is also the PPP Co-Chairman, to nominate a few party leaders for cabinet slots to share the burden of difficult decisions.