Two sanitary workers die of suffocationin Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Two sanitary workers lost their lives due to suf­focation while cleaning a sewage drain in Hy­derabad’s SITE area on Sunday. The incident took place inside a factory, where two labourers, 30-year-old Aamir and 25-year-old Azmi, were cleaning a sewage disposal. Due to the accumu­lation of poisonous gases in the sewage disposal, they both succumbed to suffocation during the cleaning process. Police officials said the deceased sanitary workers were from the Christian commu­nity and were cousins. The bodies of the workers were shifted to a hospital for postmortem.