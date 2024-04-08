Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan
Our Staff Reporter
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The security forces killed two terrorists in a shoot-out in North Waziristan, said the ISPR in a state­ment issued here on Sunday.

It said that on the night between 6/7 April 24, fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ lo­cation as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and explosives were also recov­ered from them, the ISPR said further.

Sanitization operation was conducted to elimi­nate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024