Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed two terrorists in a shoot-out in North Waziristan, said the ISPR in a statement issued here on Sunday.
It said that on the night between 6/7 April 24, fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and explosives were also recovered from them, the ISPR said further.
Sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.