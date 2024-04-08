Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed two terrorists in a shoot-out in North Waziristan, said the ISPR in a state­ment issued here on Sunday.

It said that on the night between 6/7 April 24, fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ lo­cation as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and explosives were also recov­ered from them, the ISPR said further.

Sanitization operation was conducted to elimi­nate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.