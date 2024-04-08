Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Wave of inflation in Peshawar uncontrollable

APP
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The wave of inflation in Pe­shawar is uncontrollable as the prices of vegetables and fruits are increasing day by day despite efforts being made by the district administration to make constant raids to control the price hike.

The price of onion jumped to Rs250 from Rs200 official rates while tomato Rs180, garlic Rs650 and ginger Rs620 per kg were sold. The price of potatoes Rs110, kacha­lu Rs240, green pepper Rs160, capsicum Rs140, eggplant Rs120, cauliflow­er Rs90, and okra Rs360 are sold per kg.

The prices of the fruits also saw a clear increase and the price of ap­ple Rs350, pomegran­ate Rs580, malta Rs360, strawberry Rs280, amardo Rs300 are being sold per kg while banana Rs200 per dozen is being sold.

The price of live chick­en will increase by Rs50 per kg, the price will reach Rs490 well before Eid-ul-Fitr and the price of eggs is Rs340 per doz­en which reach beyond the purchasing power of the common people.

Kohat police arrest 20 suspects

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024