Monday, April 08, 2024
WB approves 149.7mn dollars for two projects in Pakistan

Web Desk
8:15 PM | April 08, 2024
The World Bank has given an approval of $149.7 million for two projects in Pakistan.

The funds will be spent on ‘Digital Economy’ and ‘Flood Preservation’.

Around $78 million will be spent on improving digitization of government agencies which will improve the financial system through financial system m through technology and date driven decision making.

Around  $71.7 million are allocated for the improvement of projects of Sindh Barrages which will ensure flood prevention.

The projects will increase resilience of canal systems and reduce the adverse effects of floods and droughts.

The Special Financial Investment Facilitation Council is committed to finding technology based financial solution and strengthen itself against disasters caused by environmental pollution.

