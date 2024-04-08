Wheat procurement drive: applications for gunny bags through PITB to begin from April 13

MULTAN - The applications for gunny bags through Punjab Informa­tion Technology Board (PITB) App would be start­ed from April 13 regarding wheat procurement drive 2024-25. Deputy Direc­tor Food, Shahid Khokhar, while talking to media here on Sunday said that the wheat growers could regis­ter themselves through the App for getting gunny bags (Bardana). He said that the growers could submit applications through their android phones or could visit nearby food centres for guidance. The gunny bags applications could be submitted through the App till April 17. The data of registered growers would be sent to revenue department for verifica­tion after registration, he added. The gunny bags dis­tribution process would be started to those growers who get themselves regis­tered through this process only from April 19. The applicants would receive messages on their mobile phones. Mr Shahid stated that the six bags of 100-kg or 12 gunny bags of-50 kg per acre would be issued to farmers having up to six acres land. The procure­ment of wheat would be started from April 22 of this month which would likely to continue by one month. He said that the awareness drive was being launched through media, social media or traditional an­nouncements in wheat ar­eas by the department. The wheat would be procured through “Girdawri” mod­ule this year while wheat would be procured with support price of Rs3,900 per 40-kg, he concluded.